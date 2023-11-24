Co-operative member Andrew Wilson, Woodlawn, is part of a multi-generation dairying family and after "1000mm in 30 hours" on top of saturated country, also experienced massive inundation with 6m over his of paddocks and an instant step-up in livestock management. A previous decision to invest in a feedpad made a big difference as did the purchase of woodchip for bedding, delivered for the equivalent price of a small car.