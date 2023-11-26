The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Cropping

Down to Earth with Bob Freebairn: Wheat varieties suitable for deeper sowing

By Bob Freebairn
November 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wheat varieties with additional genetic traits that allows them to be successfully sown deeper if required for germination have been added to several breeding programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.