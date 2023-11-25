The Land
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Red Imported Fire Ants detected in NSW

Updated November 26 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 7:46am
Fire ants are a problem for the agriculture and tourism sectors, and in every day life. Picture supplied
The NSW Department of Primary Industries have confirmed the detection of three red imported fire ant nests - with surveillance ongoing - in South Murwillumbah in north-eastern NSW, 13 kilometres south of the Queensland border.

