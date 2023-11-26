The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
CSIRO targets invasive weeds with natural enemies

By Liv Casben
November 27 2023 - 6:45am
Jon Falkenmire spent his last years removing African Boxthorn from his property near Tamworth, NSW. (HANDOUT/CARMEL JAMES)
Jon Falkenmire spent his final years trying to clear African boxthorn from his Manilla property near Tamworth in NSW.

