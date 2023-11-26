The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Landholders at the forefront of threatened species conservation project in Western NSW

November 27 2023 - 9:00am
Rangeland rehabilitation practictioners from Western Local Land Services design and layout works to create greenspots, Photo: supplied
This important project will see the skilled rangeland rehabilitation practictioners from Western Local Land Services design and layout works to create greenspots, which are essentially areas that remain moister for longer during dry times.

