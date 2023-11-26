Landholders at the forefront of threatened species conservation project in Western NSW

This important project will see the skilled rangeland rehabilitation practictioners from Western Local Land Services design and layout works to create greenspots, which are essentially areas that remain moister for longer during dry times.
Greenspots are important to the environment as they are the locations that threatened species retreat to during dry times, which are more frequent in Western NSW due to its 'boom and bust' seasons.
Severe erosion and sedimentation in the arid landscapes of NSW in the last circa 200 years has impacted greenspots, reducing their size and extent.
Western Local Land Services General Manager, Erlina St Vincent believes these types of projects are vitally important to Western NSW and is pleased to see it get underway.
"These projects are wonderful to be involved in as you're making a real difference to the local environment while increasing landholder capacity and knowledge," Erlina said.
"Western NSW is a semi-arid environment and to be able to deliver projects that better support the flora and fauna within it is something I'm particularly excited about.
"Over many years now, Western Local Land Services has partnered with landholders and other organisations to deliver rangeland rehabilitation projects and this is another great example of that partnership and ability to deliver meaningful on-ground works."
Some of the threatened species that will benefit from this project include:
The project, which is funded through the NSW Environmental Trust, will involve six landholders from the White Cliffs, Packsaddle, Milparinka and Wanaaring areas.
Information sharing will continue with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment as there is anticipated to be ongoing research into the benefits this project will bring.
