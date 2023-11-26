A teenage girl has been flown to hospital after a horse fall in the New England region.
Emergency services were called to Glen Innes on Saturday, November 25, following reports a girl had fallen from a horse, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service media said in a statement.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and started treatment on the teenager before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on-board critical care medical team arrived.
The teenager suffered serious head and facial injuries and was stabilised by the critical care medical team before being flown direct to Tamworth hospital.
Earlier in the week, on Thursday, November 23, the rescue helicopter was called to a Cherry Tree Hill, north of Inverell to an all terrain vehicle rollover.
A man in his 90s was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for chest injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.
