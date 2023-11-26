The Land
Glen Innes horse fall: Teenager flown to hospital with serious injuries

Updated November 27 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Cherry Tree Hill on Saturday. Picture supplied
A teenage girl has been flown to hospital after a horse fall in the New England region.

