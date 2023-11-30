The Land
Home/News

Decorated career in agriculture comes to an end

By Denis Howard
Updated December 1 2023 - 9:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a decorated career in agriculture, Tom Dwyer died on November 1, 2023. He is pictured with his Royal Agriculture Society of NSW Show Legend award in 2017.
After a decorated career in agriculture, Tom Dwyer died on November 1, 2023. He is pictured with his Royal Agriculture Society of NSW Show Legend award in 2017.

Thomas James Dwyer 21.8.1942 - 1.11.2023

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.