The Land
Windaroo sold after auction as negotiations continue on Carinya

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
November 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Carinya covers 967 hectares and has excellent infrastructure. Picture supplied
NSW Northern Tablelands property Windaroo has sold for an undisclosed price soon after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction, while negotiations are continuing on the neighbouring property Carinya.

