The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Markets

Angus cows with calves in demand at Yass sale

Karen Bailey
By Karen Bailey
November 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hall of Michael Hall Livestock with 10 Angus cows with calves sold by S and S Hannah for $1500 a unit at South Eastern Livestock Exchange near Yass last Friday. Picture by SELX.
Michael Hall of Michael Hall Livestock with 10 Angus cows with calves sold by S and S Hannah for $1500 a unit at South Eastern Livestock Exchange near Yass last Friday. Picture by SELX.

The quality of the cattle was not as good as previous sales, but supply increased during the Yass store sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Bailey

Karen Bailey

Editor

The Land's markets editor.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.