The quality of the cattle was not as good as previous sales, but supply increased during the Yass store sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange last Friday.
Steers lifted $250 to $300 a head and heifers were $80 to $120 dearer, according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
There was an even mix of weaners and yearling and almost 100 cows with calves were offered.
The buying group were mostly local but MLA reported some of the cattle went to the Forbes area.
Weaner steers less than 280kg sold from $180, for a very light pen, up to $960 for quality Angus calves.
The weaner steers from 280kg to 330kg range from $590 to $1040, while any pens heavier than 330kg sold from $775 to $1060.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg topped at $650, while 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers made 680 to $680.
Heavy weaner heifers topped at $750.
Yearling steers less than 330 kilograms sold from $580 to $800, while those from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids from $650 to $1016.
The yearling steers tipping the scales at more than 400kg sold from $820 to $1033.
A good supply of yearling heifers less than 330kg sold from $500 to $675 and averaged $616.
The 330kg to to 400kg yearling heifers made $610 to $800, while any pens more than 400kg were knocked down for between $790 to $1000 depending on breed and condition.
Cows with young calves sold from $1180 to $1590 and the top pen were Angus cows with first calf.
The cows with calves aged two to four months sold from $900 to $1560, while two pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows with calves were bought for $1450.
