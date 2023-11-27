The Land
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

2023 Racing NSW Country Championships venues and dates announced

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
November 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at the 2023 Lismore Cup are, from front left, Heidi Campbell of Bexhill, Ali Collings of McLeans Ridges, Stacey McLennan of Wollongbar, Megan Duroux of Lismore, and from back left, Donna Stahl of Lismore, and Rochelle Weekes of Lismore. Picture by Cathy Adams
Pictured at the 2023 Lismore Cup are, from front left, Heidi Campbell of Bexhill, Ali Collings of McLeans Ridges, Stacey McLennan of Wollongbar, Megan Duroux of Lismore, and from back left, Donna Stahl of Lismore, and Rochelle Weekes of Lismore. Picture by Cathy Adams

The Lismore Turf Club (LTC) will host a Country Championships qualifier for the first time ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help