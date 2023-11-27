The Land
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

Carcoar working dog sale 2023 results

November 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was good demand at the third annual working dog auction at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange at Carcoar on the weekend, with the top-priced dog sold to a South Australian bidder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.