There was good demand at the third annual working dog auction at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange at Carcoar on the weekend, with the top-priced dog sold to a South Australian bidder.
The sale reached a top price of $14,000 with 18 of 23 dogs selling at auction to average $4498.
The top-priced dog was the two-year-old Karana Spud, which sold for $14,000 to Springfield SY Partnership, Port Vincent, SA.
Bred by Grace Halsted and Zac Ede, Singleton, Karana Spud was by the current Australian yard dog champion Karana Roy 6th.
Described as a good representation of farm and station working dogs, the offering attracted more than 100 registered buyers on site, along with online buyers from a wide area of southern Australia.
The second top price of $10,200 was paid for Tuff, a five-year-old Collie bred by Justin Tarrant, at Wyangala, east of Cowra, and went to Chris Soderlund, of Grafton.
Another notable sale was the $10,000 paid for the five-year-old Chuck, a New Zealand Heading Dog trained from a pup and offered by Tom Anderson, of Reids Flat, on the eastern side of Wyangala Dam.
He was sold to the Healy Brothers, of Turondale, and completed a good sale for Mr Anderson, who is returning to New Zealand. He also sold the six-month-old Punch to Matthew Sherwood, Young, for $4750.
Peter Rutherford's one-year-old dog Stanford Tyson was bought for $6000 by Jack Aitken, of Yeoval, while Coomba Bay Billie, a 30-month-old Kelpie bitch offered by Brent Pakalniskis, went to Barcoo Livestock, of Singleton, for $6500.
Mr Pakalniskis, Coomba Bay, also sold the 15-month old CB Kenny for $3000 to Diamond Livestock, Bathurst.
Dunkeld's Jake Azevedo was well satisfied with $4800 for his six-month-old red and tan Kelpie Huntleigh Tiger, which went to Joe Kerin, at Yeoval.
The sale ran in conjunction with the Working Dog Challenge on Friday and Saturday.
Bowyer and Livermore conducted the sale with Nick Fogarty as auctioneer. It was interfaced online with StockLive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.