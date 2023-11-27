About 2600 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga last Thursday where heavy steers sold to a top of $1315 a head.
Light steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $390 to $940.
Steers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $860 to $1025.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $730 to $1100.
Heavier steers more than 400kg made $830 to $1315.
Light heifers weighing less than 200kg sold typically sold for $80 to $285.
Heifers weighing 200kg to 280kg mostly made $380 to $755.
Heifers in the 290kg to 330kg weight range sold for $490 to $870.
Heifers weighing between 330kg and 400kg made $720 to $1010.
Heavier heifers more than 400kg sold for $800 to $1125.
A small number of cows with calves were penned which made $1150 to $1510.
A feature line of the sale was 100 Angus steers, 326kg, with Dunoon blood, from Wayne Durban, Widgiewa Station, Morundah, sold for $990.
A line of 18 Angus-cross steers, 498kg, from RH and CD McClelland, Walbundrie, sold for $1270.
Sparcorp, Mansfield, sold 34 Angus-cross steers, 292kg, with Rennylea blood, for $1025.
Buyers were mostly local, as well as from northern NSW.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
