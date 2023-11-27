The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Natalie Jarvis takes 2023 Bong Bong Cup with California August

By Virginia Harvey
November 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Long-time conditioner Natalie Jarvis - who runs a small stable at Moruya - secured her first Bong Bong Picnic Cup success after California August scored a last stride win in the time-honoured event at Bowral on Friday.

