Severe thunderstorms and minor flood warnings have been issued across parts of the state as heavy rain is expected to continue.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises a broad trough which extends from the South Australia-Queensland border towards the Mid North Coast is expected to bring unstable conditions and widespread rainfall across the next few days.
Parts of the Upper Western, Central Western Slopes and Plains as well as the Northern Slopes and Plains can expect severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.
Locations which may be affected include Nyngan, Tibooburra, White Cliffs, Broken Hill, Menindee and Milparinka.
The NSW State Emergency Service has advised people in the Tamworth, Carroll and Gunnedah area to remain informed about possible minor flooding on the Peel and Namoi rivers.
A minor flood warning is also current for the Paroo river at Willara crossing.
River rises are expected with flooding possible at: Tuross River, Bega River, Peel River, Namoi River, Castlereagh River, Macquarie River to Bathurst, Orange, Molong and Bell River, Turon and Macquarie rivers to Burrendong Dam, Macquarie River to Burrendong Dam, Bogan River, Tumut River, Upper Murrumbidgee River to Burrinjuck Dam and Cooma Creek, Murrumbidgee River to Wagga Wagga, Mirrool Creek, Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology have also warned sheep graziers of cold temperatures, rain, showers and easterly winds expected during Tuesday evening.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Riverina and Snowy Mountains.
