The Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/Beef

The pros and cons of a short or long joining in beef cattle

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Croker, Yallambee Angus, Adam Meusburger, Barenbrug, and Tim Tarlinton, Nutrien, at the stud's field day.
Dave Croker, Yallambee Angus, Adam Meusburger, Barenbrug, and Tim Tarlinton, Nutrien, at the stud's field day.

As beef producers either wrap up their spring joining, one vet has urged them to consider the pros and cons of how long the bulls remain with the cows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.