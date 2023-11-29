The Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Red Imported Fire Ants close to state border

November 30 2023 - 9:00am
Red Imported Fire Ant: Photo NSW DPI
The detection of Red Imported Fire Ants in South Murwillumbah - just 13 kilometres from the Queensland border - is a serious concern not only for the agricultural sector but the broader community and the environment.

