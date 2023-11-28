The rain did not deter a few thousand people from attending Bong Bong Picnic races at Bowral on Friday.
It was the club's first meeting since 2019 due to COVID-19 related cancellations and washed out events.
Long-time conditioner Natalie Jarvis - who runs a small stable at Moruya - secured her first Bong Bong Picnic Cup success after California August scored a last stride win in the time-honoured event.
A seven-year-old gelding by Fastnet Rock, California August flew down the straight under the guidance of Moruya-based hoop Maddison Wright to snatch victory from the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained favourite Ritzytwenties, ridden by Leandro Ribeiro, and Abseiler, trained by Dan McCarthy and ridden by Catherine Masters third.
