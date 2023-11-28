Prices for lambs and sheep are rallying, and the recent widespread rain is providing the resuscitation with demand among restockers driving the market.
Prices for lambs and sheep showed significant gains at Tamworth on Monday, with heavier lambs topping at $171 a head, compared to $121 last week.
It was a similar tune for young lambs: $142 this week compared with $119.50 last week. Merino ewes topped at $70 compared to $47, but there was only a $5 increase for the first-cross ewes.
Elders Tamworth's Shane Rule said heavy lambs were about the 550 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) mark while new season lambs were a "bit over the 600c/kg".
He said the restocker lamb market had jumped $30 to $40 in four weeks.
"It's on the back of the rain; it's created a bit of confidence," Mr Rule said.
"For the past four or so months, no one has been buying lambs to trade.
"Lamb prices are now improving at the other end.
"Any lambs with weight are now being paid for that weight.
"Lambs at 60kg to 70kg were only getting 350c/kg to 400c/kg; now it's much better."
Wagga Regional Livestock Pty Ltd principal, Isaac Hill said there was an expectation of a spike in the market in the south.
But only the sheep that are better in quality, shape and weight will receive the higher dividends, he said.
"We've had yardings in the past four weeks averaging between 36,000 and 43,000 head, and if you take out the Merino portion, only 25 per cent of the crossbred portion is well finished," Mr Hill said.
"We have yet to see the restocker confidence come into the market, but if this forecast rain comes, we'll see some change.
"There's been a lack of heavy lambs compared to the numbers of unfinished, woolly lambs."
Luke Whitty, Kevin Miller Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes, said the Forbes market was "a little bit dearer, maybe $5 to $10 a head".
He said the market suffered from a shortage of "good, shorn lambs of high quality that would suit the trade or export markets".
Mr Whitty believes only about 25pc of lambs in his regional saleyards would meet that description as producers watching the season decided against shearing their lambs in an effort to cut costs.
He said those lambs that were of higher quality were reaching 550c/kg to 600c/kg, a price which was "much needed".
All up there were 23,500 head offered at Forbes with 12,700 of those being lambs.
Of that proportion, 2400 new season lambs were offered, and prices lifted by $10 to $15.
Trade-weight lambs sold from $110 to $135, with heavy lambs receiving from $140 to $157.
Old lambs followed the dearer trend up $10 to $15.
