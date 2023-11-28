The Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Prices surge $30 to $40 a head at Tamworth

By Simon Chamberlain
November 29 2023 - 6:45am
Steve and James Faulder, The Ranch, Mullion, sold Merino/White Suffolk store lambs, August/September drop, Glenfinnan blood for $55 a head. Picture by Helen DeCosta
Prices for lambs and sheep are rallying, and the recent widespread rain is providing the resuscitation with demand among restockers driving the market.

