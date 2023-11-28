A man has been flown to hospital with a number of injuries following a quad bike accident in the New England region.
Emergency services were called to a property at Rangers Valley, north of Glen Innes, at roughly 9.40am on Tuesday, November 28, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service media said in a statement.
The rescue helicopter was called to the scene by NSW Ambulance to assist a man in his 50s who had sustained chest and limb injuries in an accident.
The patient was treated on scene by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being flown to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
It comes after the rescue helicopter was called to a Dungowan property, near Tamworth, on Monday night (November 27), after a ride on lawnmower slid down a steep river bank.
A man in his 70s sustained multiple chest and limb injuries after his vehicle fell down the steep embankment into the Peel River.
The patient was treated by paramedics and the critical care medical team before being flown to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, in a serious but stable condition.
