The Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/Beef

Ella Saul wins junior parader competition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 300 students from 30 schools across northern NSW participated in the 2023 Northern Schools Prime Steer Competition at Armidale Showground for two days of education in judging, parading, public speaking and steer market specifications.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.