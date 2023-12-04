The Land
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/News

Wool fashion celebration

December 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As welcome rain pounded the historical Deeargee woolshed, Uralla, the 2023 Fleece to Fashion Awards gala dinner and presentation saw spectacular designs hit the runway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.