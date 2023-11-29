The Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

A farm investment company is selling a big Riverina property to 'spread its agricultural risk'

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The farm fund manager is selling the Timberscombe aggregation at West Wyalong in the Riverina to diversify its agricultural portfolio. Pictures from Duxton Farms
The farm fund manager is selling the Timberscombe aggregation at West Wyalong in the Riverina to diversify its agricultural portfolio. Pictures from Duxton Farms

A publicly listed farm company is offloading one of the largest broadacre farm aggregations in southern New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help