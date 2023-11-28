A total of 19,800 crossbred lambs were offered and sold during the Butt Livestock and Property 11th annual Yass and district crossbred lamb circuit sale last Friday.
Lambs sold were individually weighed and offered in weight ranges predominantly from 20 kilograms to 24.5kg, 25kg to 29.5kg and above 30kg.
Selling agent Phill Butt said "the vendors need to be commended for presenting their lambs in the same consistent manner they do every year and taking this challenging livestock market in their stride".
"The circuit sale format has been established to provide buyers the opportunity to purchase large lines of crossbred store lambs in tight four to six kilogram weight ranges so buyers can achieve runs of lambs to meet weights for kill in a desired time frame."
Mr Butt said the sale attracted repeat agents and buyers who enjoy the on-farm experience which starts south of Yass at the Mullion and travels northwest towards Binalong and Bookham. The route has taken advantage of the South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX) centre attracting vendors to be part of the sale.
On property sales included LR Buckmaster and Company, Mullion, who sold 360 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, with an average of 37.5kg, for $65 to restocker Tallawong Pastoral Company, Cowra.
SL and AJ Faulder, Mullion, sold 93 White Suffolk/Merino lambs, average 36kg for $55, and 408, average 26.5kg, for $37.
Longaroo Pastoral Company, Yass, sold 1286 lambs in total to long time repeat buyers Forbes Livestock Agents, 503 in the tops averaged 32kg for $46 and 457 in the seconds, averaged 26.5kg, for $38.
Cavan Station, Yass, sold 838 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs in their tops at an average of 37.5kg for $64.
Yanawe Pastoral Company, Yass, sold 252 White Suffolk/Merino lambs that averaged 41kg for $68.50 and 92 in their seconds, average 32.5kg, for $46 to Delta Pollard, Dubbo.
Balgalal Pastoral Company, Binalong, sold 255 second-cross Poll Dorset lambs, average 39.5kg, for $80, 217, average 33.5kg, for $65 and 371 in the thirds, average 28kg, for $52 to a local restocker.
MFA Elsegood, Bookham, sold 301 in the tops of her White Suffolk/Merino lambs, average 37.5kg, for $62.
At the local South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, 8800 lambs were offered which included; RW and ST Hyles, Bookham, sold 144 White Suffolk/Merino lambs weighed more than 34kg for $65.
RG and LG Pahl, Yass, sold 233 White Suffolk/Merino lambs that averaged 43kg for $73.
Sunrise Partnership sold 125 White Suffolk/Merino lambs that averaged 37kg for $62 to a local restocker.
