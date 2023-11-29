The Land
Draft policy calls for comment on NSW wind, solar, and power lines

November 29 2023 - 6:00pm
The transition to renewable energy comes at a cost to landscape amenity and a draft NSW Government policy is asking for community feedback on the issue. File photo.
A draft energy policy proposed by the NSW government outlining a transition to renewable power and its associated transmission lines is open for public comment until December 18. The Draft Energy Policy Framework outlines plans to connect renewable energy zones in the Riverina, central west, Hunter and New England with existing high voltage transmission lines.

