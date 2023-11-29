A draft energy policy proposed by the NSW government outlining a transition to renewable power and its associated transmission lines is open for public comment until December 18. The Draft Energy Policy Framework outlines plans to connect renewable energy zones in the Riverina, central west, Hunter and New England with existing high voltage transmission lines.
The framework also details how the impacts of new wind farms on nearby residents will be assessed.
Included in the policy are guidelines for landscape and visual amenity with regard to wind turbines, including shadow flicker, potential for damage to wildlife, and aviation lighting.
Transmission lines route selection are also outlined however the policy states that "Agricultural land can continue to support grazing and cropping uses adjacent to and underneath transmission lines. For this reason, the cumulative risks and impacts to agricultural land and productivity due to transmission infrastructure are typically very low".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.