The NSW Government is recruiting for leading roles that will shape the delivery of services to farmers and regional communities across NSW.
The 22 Local Land Services board member positions are open to candidates across the state who will be called on to provide strategic guidance to the organisation. Applications close December 17.
Candidates with an interest to strategically grow agricultural productivity, healthy environments and sustainable communities are encouraged to apply.
Department of Regional NSW Secretary Rebecca Fox said in return, the roles offer opportunities to make valuable and lasting impacts that benefit NSW communities and the state's agriculture sector.
"Local Land Services board members play a crucial role influencing the key services and support provided to farmers across NSW; they're a key voice for their local community," Ms Fox said.
"These positions provide strategic guidance that shapes frontline services for the agriculture sector, including environmental management, and are perfect for people who want to make a real difference."
The recruitment drive follows a review of Local Land Services boards and committees prompted by the Minister for Agriculture to ensure they were fit-for purpose and set up to best serve the people of NSW.
The review identified the need to assess Local Land Services Board classification and remuneration to reflect changes in governance arrangements that have occurred over the years. This assessment has been completed and confirmed with the NSW Public Service Commission.
The reclassification and remuneration changes reflect Local Land Services board responsibilities and aligns them with similar groups across government.
"With this process now complete, Local Land Services can look forward to recruiting 22 of the best and brightest to its local boards across the state," Ms Fox said.
"They will join a valuable team of leaders already in place across Local Land Services boards, and I encourage people passionate about rural NSW and supporting a strong agriculture sector to apply."
Visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/board-recruitment to apply and find out more about Local Land Services boards and the roles and responsibilities of local board members.
Applications close on Sunday, 17 December.
