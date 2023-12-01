The Land
Students positive about a career in agriculture

December 1 2023
It is up to the farming industry to continue to improve the opportunities, awareness and sustainability of the agricultural sector for the next generation to be able to fulfil their dreams. Photo: supplied
Nearly 80 percent of students surveyed at the Crookwell High School Careers Expo by the Australian Agricultural Centre responded that they would like a career in agriculture; however, many of these students needed help identifying the various agricultural jobs outside their local area.

