Students positive about a career in agriculture

Nearly 80 percent of students surveyed at the Crookwell High School Careers Expo by the Australian Agricultural Centre responded that they would like a career in agriculture; however, many of these students needed help identifying the various agricultural jobs outside their local area.
Jo Marshall, CEO of the Australian Agricultural Centre (AAC), said, it is up to the farming industry to continue to improve the opportunities, awareness and sustainability of the agricultural sector for the next generation to be able to fulfil their dreams.
The Australian Agricultural Centre attended the Crookwell High School Careers Expo in November to educate students about training for a career in agriculture.
Around 600 students attended the expo.
Anna Kemp organised the expo from the Crookwell Academy of STEM Excellence with careers advisor Stephanie Needham.
Various local organisations attended, including the AAC, NSW Fire and Rescue, Country Universities Centre, TAFE NSW, Gullen Range Wind Farm, University of Canberra, Crookwell Vet Hospital, Charles Sturt University and NSW Health.
"Students had the opportunity to speak with local employers, industries and trainers about their future and possible career and training pathways," Stephanie Needham said.
To address the challenges of understanding agricultural careers and assist students in jobs in the food and fibre industry, in April 2024 the AAC is holding an AgTech and Careers Expo.
"Students and those who live on a farm focused on their knowledge of local agricultural production. However, they were stretched to think beyond. We see our role as an important part of the education of the careers in agriculture," Ms Marshall said.
Graduates of Crookwell Public School, now enrolled at the local high school, were positive about their participation at past workshops held at the AAC. Many were excited to be featured on the promotional posters for the AAC, and another shared news that he had recently shorn his first 100 sheep.
"These things make the hard yards worthwhile," Ms Marshall said.
This year's final program, Novice Shearing with TAFE NSW, is complete.
"They were an amazing group of male and female shearers, getting through 489 first-cross, second-cross and Merinos, as well as their course material! They all have a great future ahead of them," Ms Marshall said.
The AAC has plenty to offer in 2024, with many programs already scheduled until June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.