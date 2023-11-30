Water, water, is it anywhere?

Bread is sometimes called "the staff of life", a reflection on a biblical reference, and certainly breaking our daily bread is an essential ingredient to our diets.
Imagine, then if the production of wheat was so severely diminished due to drought, that the issue of bread would be by ballot - where only the wealthy and powerful could get their fill.
It might happen if the supply of irrigation water continues to be degraded.
Of course, irrigated crops only make up a fraction of the total Australian wheat crop - but they do ensure the continuity of supply, and especially during the drought experienced in the north.
If we accept that climate change and global warming are real, then it seems even more essential that the available irrigation water is used to grow food and ensuring the state's food security.
Unfortunately water has become something that can be traded like a ping-pong ball across a net.
The concern about taking even more water away from farmers and the communities which they support, reached a crescendo last week with rallies across the Riverina, in Griffith, Leeton and Deniliquin, where thousands turned out to protest the failure of governments to truly understand the community needs.
The water debate is truly complicated, with various narrow interests poking their noses into the trough to extract as much as they can for their selfish ideals.
Water is precious, yet there is enough to satisfy all needs equitably without greed.
And that was, and should still be the point of the many irrigation developments across the Riverina, where communities gathered around the increased productivity of the plains due to the spread of irrigated water.
The availability of water allowed the establishment of families on small holdings, through closer settlement schemes and a desire for people to have title to their own land.
It was the "Jefferson ideal" for many families where they would be gainfully employed and contributing to the social and sporting cohesion of the district.
It was thought they would be relatively self-sufficient for their food, and growing an excess which could be sold to those who are unable or unwilling to grow their own.
The supporters of the current Federal Government who are zealous in promoting the idea that the farmers have taken water away from the environment, should be aware that their food is imported, whether from the Riverina or abroad.
The source of their food might not matter to those people who think it comes from supermarket shelves.
But food security is the one topic not talked about to any extent, and the only way this state can guarantee an adequate supply of food is to ensure farmers have access to irrigation water.
