The Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/News

Water, water, is it anywhere?

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A small section of the crowd protesting the proposed water buybacks at Griffith on November 21, where upwards of 1500 gathered for the rally.
A small section of the crowd protesting the proposed water buybacks at Griffith on November 21, where upwards of 1500 gathered for the rally.

Bread is sometimes called "the staff of life", a reflection on a biblical reference, and certainly breaking our daily bread is an essential ingredient to our diets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.