Hunter and Central Coast residents concerned about the environmental and commercial impacts of new renewable energy infrastructure will rally in Sydney tomorrow.
The Reckless Renewables rally at Martin Place is expected to draw thousands of people from across the state.
It follows similar events that have been held in Victoria and Europe in recent times.
Organised by the National Rational Energy Network, the rally will draw attention to projects including the Hunter and New England renewable energy zones, the Hunter offshore wind project and the Hunter transmission project.
"We want a rational plan. The national group is trying to liaise with local groups and give them support, so they know they are not alone," farmer Grant Piper said.
"When this stuff first comes to your district you think you are getting smashed and you are the only one.
"We want to give them moral support so they know they are not alone, that other people have been through it."
The group has encouraged local landholders to negotiate as a group regarding new projects.
"Don't let them peel you one by one by EnergyCo or Transgrid," Mr Piper said.
ACM has spoken to several Upper Hunter landholders who have been presented with plans for new renewable energy infrastructure on their properties.
Landholders have complained the proposals are presented as fait accomplis and leave no room to negotiate.
"I haven't been to anything like this before; I'm primarily going for the networking," Muswellbrook landholder Mark Clifton said.
"They are doing a pretty good job at keeping us apart. I just think we need to get together and be seen together as a united group.
EnergyCo representatives recently came to Mr Clifton's family with plans to construct two 80 metre wide easements through the centre of their 280 hectare grazing property.
If it proceeds, the two 500 kilovolt power lines, which will connect the New England Renewable Energy Zone to Bayswater power station, would effectively destroy the property's commercial value.
Yet EnergyCo has refused to buy the land. Rather it has offered a compensation package, which would be paid over 20 years.
"We're not professional activists. We are not ideological uni students that do this sort of thing for a hobby," Mr Clifton said.
"These people are trying to destroy our biggest asset and I think we just need to unite."
Members of the No Coastal Wind Farms Port Stephens have also indicated they will attend the rally.
The group formed to represent community concerns about the potential impacts of offshore wind on the area's tourism and fishing industries. It has held three community protest rallies against the plan in the last two months.
In August, farmers from central and western Victoria drove their tractors into Melbourne's Spring St parliament precinct to protest against transmission line projects linked to renewable schemes.
