The Land
Home/News

Fire crews discover novel use for drones

Updated November 30 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters responding to a fire at a grain silo in Leeton last week have accidentally discovered a new use for their drones, which could significantly improve the response to emergencies across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.