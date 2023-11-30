The Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/News

Biosecurity commissioner Bill passes in Parliament

Updated November 30 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture minister Tara Moriarty.
Agriculture minister Tara Moriarty.

Recruitment for an independent biosecurity commissioner for NSW is set to begin after the bill outlining the scope of the role was passed yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.