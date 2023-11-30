Recruitment for an independent biosecurity commissioner for NSW is set to begin after the bill outlining the scope of the role was passed yesterday.
The role was part of Labor's election promise, which also included the formation of an independent commission.
The position will report to the NSW agriculture minister to give independent and impartial advice.
It has been designed to strengthen the impact and accountability of existing biosecurity programs for pests and weeds.
The government announced today it was expediting the recruitment process with advertising to be posted soon.
Agriculture minister Tara Moriarty said it was a critically important and challenging role that would provide the expertise and transparency necessary to address the challenges posed by invasive species pest and weed management across the state.
"We know that biosecurity risks present the most significant threat to our primary industries sector - as well as our environment and communities. Instances of biosecurity matters are rising in volume, complexity and severity," she said.
"The commissioner will engage with a wide range of stakeholders from across government, industry and the broader community and promote their coordination and collaboration to address the challenges of pests and weeds management."
The government says it is responding to stakeholder priority issues and will refer four proposals to the commissioner following their appointment:
