Monday, December 4, 2023
Hogan handles heat and dry

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 4 2023 - 11:00am
Hogan ryegrass comes again after rain
A pure stand of Hogan ryegrass planted in mid-February for winter forage has responded to the recent good falls of rain in the Tamworth district, shooting back from almost bare earth to a stand of 30cm or higher.

