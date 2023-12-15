The Land
Yass local wins gold at Water Skiing World Championships

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Two-time water skiing world champion, Samantha Longmore, Yass, has taken the injuries from a life changing accident in her stride to now operate a successful wool knitting business and competing at a international lever water-skiing. Picture by Helen De Costa
A streak of unfortunate life-changing events 10 years ago has not been a barrier for Samantha Longmore, Yass, who has returned home from a trip to America as a water ski world champion.

