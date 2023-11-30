The Land
Friday, December 1, 2023
Northern growers see summer crop success with a 'no brainer' rotation option

By Elka Devney
December 1 2023 - 5:00am
Merced Farming operations manager Sam Kahl, Glencoe, Wee Waa, with their corn crop and newly installed on-farm storage. Picture by Elka Devney
In the battle against verticillium wilt, a number of North West cotton growers have turned to corn in an attempt to alleviate disease pressure, and it has paid off in spades.

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

