Second cross shorn lambs top $99.60 at Yass

Widespread rain across the south lifted store lamb prices at SELX Yass, today where the top price was $99.60, while 6861 lambs sold for average price of $69.66.
The market was quoted as 'very strong' by Michael Coggan, Elders Yass, who appreciated the keen competition on all pens.
"We had some very good runs of shorn and woolly lambs," he said.
"Today's market rates reflected the better prices being paid for lambs during the past week at previous sales on the back of the widespread rain.
"There certainly was keen competition for all lots, but the shorn lambs had a $10 to $20 premium."
Sale summary showed 6861 lambs sold from $20 to $99.60.
The top priced lambs were offered by JT and SG Walker, Yass, when they penned 162 Kurralea Poll Dorset sired lambs shorn and weighing 40kg.
Their second run of 170 lambs weighing 35.4kg sold for $84.
Excellent sales included 215 second cross lambs weighing 39kg and unshorn sold by DM and CD Croke, Golspie: CA and D Knight, Grabben Gullen, sold 101 second cross lambs weighing 35kg for $83.50 and Bengoran Pastoral Co., Yass, sold 35 unshorn second cross White Suffolk lambs weighing 41kg for $87.
Other sales included included 131 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs weighing 40.4kg sold by MW and BA Suthern, Berramangra, for $80, Gordon Allen, Yass River, sold 44 Poll Dorset Composite cross lambs weighing 37kg for $72 and Anthony Selmes, Wheeo, sold 196 Poll Dorset Merino cross lambs weighing 39kg for $94.
Buyers attended from Narrandera, Wagga Wagga, Forbes, Cowra, Goulburn, Young and Yass.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.