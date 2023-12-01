The Land
Home/Markets

Second cross shorn lambs top $99.60 at Yass

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Kerrisk, Elders, Wagga Wagga, with Michael Coggan, Elders Yass, whose clients JT and SG Walker, Yass, sold the top priced pen at $99.60
Jacob Kerrisk, Elders, Wagga Wagga, with Michael Coggan, Elders Yass, whose clients JT and SG Walker, Yass, sold the top priced pen at $99.60

Widespread rain across the south lifted store lamb prices at SELX Yass, today where the top price was $99.60, while 6861 lambs sold for average price of $69.66.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.