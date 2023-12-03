On the hunt for Christmas gifts then look no further than your own backyard.
The bush is brimming with small businesses that stimulate the coffers of our regional economy through drought, floods and bushfires.
From Broken Hill to Bathurst there are clothing shops, homewares, pantry and even toy shops that have you covered for this Christmas.
They are calling on shoppers to shop local and support home-grown businesses this year.
The Land journalist Samantha Townsend has put together a collection of gifts from some of her favourite regional shops and businesses that can appeal to anyone.
So by saying yes to supporting local, you never know what you might find.
Sitting Bull, Broken Hill
The Sitting Bull Brumby shirt can be worn in the paddock, out fishing or just kicking back at home. The best thing about it is that Sitting Bull has a special going where you can buy four for $150, one for each family member this Christmas. Sitting Bull is the perfect shopping destination for all ages as it stocks modern country clothing and accessories for people living in the outback.
The Rural Trader, Nevertire
One of the hottest presents in this bush this Christmas is a regionally hamper. The Rural Trader's exclusive new Christmas hampers are a collection of the finest local products, sourced from across regional NSW, packaged in an elegant The Rural Trader box, making it the perfect gift for a loved one, those you work with, or as a special treat for yourself. $159
Fiona Schofield Millinery, Orange
Fiona began working in the industry in the early 1990's and established her own label in 2004 from her home based workroom in Orange. It is here where she creates seasonal timeless ranges that are hand crafted hats for the everyday, tailored to the customer and designed to offer comfort, practicality and style. One of her best sellers and firm customer favourite is the Garden Glory from $375.
Curators Collective, Jugiong
You will find an array of homewares, fashion and furniture at the Curators Collective at The Sir George Pub in Jugiong including these funky brass stirrup candleholders. These candleholders provide a decorative and stylish way to bring light and ambience to any room. Crafted from solid brass for maximum durability, these contemporary holders feature a secure stirrup shape to keep candles safely in place. $110
Feather Lane, Gladstone
In the heart of the Macleay Valley, Feather Lane is stylish boutique that specialises in homewares and accessories. These cute handcrafted coffee/tea mugs with the trademark feather are made locally in the region and sell from $30. "I love to support women in business Australian owned and made," owner Tanya Dowling said.
The Studio Trangie
The ever-popular Sage and Clare bathmats are fully stocked and ready for Christmas at this gorgeous espresso bar and lifestyle boutique in the state's central west. Sage and Clare Hayfolk Bath mat, $79
Greenwood Designs, Molong
Stand out from the crowd with Greenwood Designs' unique and colourful accessories. This wrist candy layer and stack is so HOT right now. The enamel bracelets and pearlessence bracelets can be worn by all ages, wear them solo or stack them for endless style options. Prices starting from $25 to $39 each, bundle enamel bracelets together three for $80.
Meg & Me, Port Macquarie
On the hunt for presents for a beer or wine lover. Then look no further than the Huski range, both wine and beer coolers, which have been super popular already leading up to summer. Priced between $49.95 to $89.95 they can be found at Meg & Me, which is a delightful boutique with a cafe attached that's filled with beautiful clothing, homewares and jewellery
Country Traders Homelife, Narromine
A store filled with beautiful pieces for your home, gifts for life's special occasions, classic fashion and accessories with napery and homewares starting from $29.95.
Paper Pear, Wagga Wagga
Paper Pear, which was established in 2011, is a curated art space featuring the work of more than 40 Australian artists as well as showcasing ceramics, jewellery, sculpture and accessories by a talented array of handpicked artisans including Steve Innes' handmade timber magpies (27cm high top to tail) $130 each.
Ewe Two on Dandaloo, Trangie
The top pick for Christmas 2023 is the insulated picnic tote with two compartments one for standing wine bottles, the other for food or more bevies sells for $95. What you can find in Ewe Two is inspired by the country lifestyle but homewares that give the Hamptons, French provincial feel.
