Friday, December 1, 2023
Senator Murray Watt endorses National Soil Action Plan 2023 to 2028

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
December 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Farmlab CEO Sam Duncan, Armidale, chats with Seth Gordon, Moffit Falls, about soil management. Picture supplied
The wheels are in motion for a national framework that would support measuring, monitoring, mapping, reporting and sharing soil information to inform best practice management, decision-making and future investment.

