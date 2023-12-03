The Land
Popular TikTok creator Jimmy Rees uses his comedy to support Lismore's flood recovery

By Hayley Warden
December 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Jimmy Rees will bring his Lets Get Regional tour to Lismore in 2024. Picture supplied
Australian entertainer Jimmy Rees is set to take his 'Let's Get Regional' tour to Lismore in 2024 to give back to the flood-affected town that is still in recovery mode.

