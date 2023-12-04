The Land
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

In defence of managed grazing as COP-28 debates climate outcomes

JB
By Jamie Brown
December 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
if just the best 10pc of Australia's current grazing land is harnessed for active soil carbon sequestration through managed grazing, the 20pc of national emissions could be abated, argues ecologist Dr Bill Hurditch.
if just the best 10pc of Australia's current grazing land is harnessed for active soil carbon sequestration through managed grazing, the 20pc of national emissions could be abated, argues ecologist Dr Bill Hurditch.

As some 70,000 global climate delegates justify their own remarkable carbon footprint to attend COP-28 in Dubai, the hot topic of whether polluting industries should get out of "jail for free" thanks to regenerative farmers will continue to be debated at home on World Soil Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.