Monday, December 4, 2023
Big win for Owen family as Sound and Vision claims Taree Gold Cup victory

By Virginia Harvey
December 4 2023 - 3:00pm
The Owen family of Taree experienced a tremendous thrill at their local races recently, when the Karen Owen trained Sound And Vision won the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000 metres, ridden by her daughter Madeline.

