The Owen family of Taree experienced a tremendous thrill at their local races recently, when the Karen Owen trained Sound And Vision won the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000 metres, ridden by her daughter Madeline.
Adding to the afternoon's excitement, Karen's husband and Madeline's Dad, Adrian Owen, who operates an equine veterinary practice in the Taree region, was on track doubling as the Manning Valley Race Club's on-course veterinarian.
Not only did Karen collect the trainer's trophy, she also took possession of the owner's trophy as she part-owns Sound And Vision along with Sydney part-owner Ed Quilty.
As usual, Karen was seen dressed in her cream jodhpurs, long black riding boots, long-sleeved red shirt and white tie as she also doubles as a clerk of the course, such is her riding ability.
"This is amazing; it is the first time I have won the cup," Karen said.
Starting at 60 to one, Sound And Vision is a New Zealand-bred son of the New Zealand-based Ferlax, a son of the GB-bred Pentire.
Sound And Vision defeated the Kris Lees prepared favourite and Irish-bred import Rogue Bear (by Danehill's northern hemisphere bred Kodiac) in the cup, with Aramayo (by former Godolphin shuttler Poet's Voice) third.
For good measure, the trio of Karen and Madeline aboard Sound And Vision ran a creditable fifth (of 18 starters in the $160,000 TAB Country Classic (2000m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
Only having about eight horses in work at any one time, Karen prepares her horses at her property near Wingham and trucks the gallopers to nearby Taree for fast work.
While not until Melbourne Cup day 2024, Sound And Vision has now qualified for a start in The Big Dance, at Randwick, a $3 million restricted race for winners of selected country cups throughout the year.
Last Friday saw the Kris Lees, Newcastle, prepared gelding Tavi Time qualify after winning the $75,000 Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup with Aaron Bullock in the saddle.
Also qualified for The Big Dance includes the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, Rosehill, trained Grebeni (Ocean Park), winning the $200,000 Goulburn Cup, and Suparazi, who won the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai last month; the latter a Super One gelding trained at Wangaratta by young English born Ben Brisbourne.
The second running of The Big Dance over 1600 metres, conducted on this year's Melbourne Cup day at Randwick, was won by Attractable, trained by Wyong conditioner Sara Ryan.
Pulpit became the first crop two-year-old winner for Microphone, a young Exceed and Excel stallion standing at Godolphin's Kelvinside at Aberdeen.
Trained in Brisbane by Barry Lockwood, Pulpit defeated Rockrata, a first crop juvenile colt by Pierata, also a young stallion that stands at Yulong, Victoria, and is by Pierro.
Commanding a $33,000 service fee, Microphone is remembered as an outstanding two-year-old himself when he won the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes-G1 and finished second in the Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 (to stable companion Kiamichi) in 2019.
Microphone also finished second in the ATC Randwick Guineas-G1 (to Shadow Hero) as a three-year-old.
While placing third in the $200,000 Goulburn Cup, Another One boosted his earnings to top $1 million at his following start almost three weeks later, when taking the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup last month.
Winning the 101st running of the Wodonga Cup, Another One is trained at Wagga Wagga by Gary Colvin, who paid $18,000 for the six-year-old from his breeders Bowness Stud, Young, at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
The gelding was ridden by former top Sydney and international hoop Danny Beasley, who is now based at Wagga Wagga.
Beasley spent his early apprenticeship days in the Riverina district and had earlier won the Wodonga Cup as an apprentice in 1995.
Standing at Lincoln Farm in the Upper Hunter Valley, Super One - a son of champion Australian sire I Am Invincible - was also in other news recently via his five-year-old Suparazi, which won the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup last month.
