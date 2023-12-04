The Land
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/Markets

Hereford weaners hit $1090 at Dubbo store sale

By Karen Bailey
December 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the weaner steers sold at rates in excess of 300 cents a kilogram with the better types topping at 390c/kg and averaging 350c/kg.
All the weaner steers sold at rates in excess of 300 cents a kilogram with the better types topping at 390c/kg and averaging 350c/kg.

A larger yarding of 525 head were offered at the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.