A larger yarding of 525 head were offered at the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday.
It was a good quality yarding with a selection of weaner steers and heifers along with some good runs of cows with calves.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter David Monk said a feature line in the sale was the annual draft of 70 top quality Hereford weaner steers off local property Corrodgery.
The Corrodgery cattle were March/April drop, Wirruna and Columbian blood and sold by PE and NS Dakin.
Mr Monk said there was also a good crowd of buyers on hand with most people keen to buy following the excellent rains experienced in most districts.
"In line with the much stronger physical [prime] markets, all sections were considerably dearer than the past store cattle sales," he said.
Weaner steers sold from $300 a head for very light and young Angus calves to $1090 for the top pen of the Corrodgery Herefords.
The other two pens of the Corrodgery Hereford weaner steers sold for $885 and $1000.
All the weaner steers sold at rates in excess of 300 cents a kilogram with the better types topping at 390c/kg and averaging 350c/kg.
Weaner heifers sold from $380 for young Angus calves to $750 for good quality Angus calves.
A single pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers sold for $1500.
The best of the cows with calves were mixed-age Angus cows that sold for $1875.
The balance of the cows with calves sold from $1200 to $1850.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo agencies Elders, Nutrien and AWN Lord.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.