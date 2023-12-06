The Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Green pick needs to be watched

December 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Short, green pick in the Tenterfield district after recent fires. Picture supplied by Lisa Martin
The old saying 'when it rains, it pours' appears relevant, as recent rain is changing the dry and desiccated appearance of drought to a green one in parts of the state, bringing new management challenges to livestock producers.

