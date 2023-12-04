Cows with calves sold to a top of $2320 a unit during the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.
While some advertised lines of cattle were withdrawn just before the sale, the quality yarding of 522 head attracted solid buyer competition.
Steers sold from $300 a head for light Bos Indicus calves to $1080 for a pen of heavier Angus.
The light heifers started at about the $330 mark, but heavier pens that had been running with a bull and several months in calf hit a high of $1260.
Young cows with their first calves topped at $1310, while older cows with calves ranged from about $1060 to $2320.
Most unjoined cows sold from about $700 to $1180.
New Haven Ag sold a lovely line of 474 kilogram Angus heifers for $1260. The Moogenilla-blood pen of 13 head was 15 to 18 months old and joined to Wrigley low birthweight bulls.
PH and HJ Williams, Rubyvale, Alectown, sold three- to four-year-old Angus cows with Kenny's Creek-blood two- to three-month-old calves for $2320. The cows were also rejoined to a Kenny's Creek bull.
Simplot Australia sold 12 Angus-cross cows with three- to four-month-old calves for $2240. The Moogenilla Angus and Weebollabolla Shorthorn blood cows were rejoined.
MF and DS Ward sold a pen of seven Angus-cross steers, nine to 12 months, for $1080. The Moogenilla Angus-blood steers weighed an average of 385.7kg.
MG and NM Leighton sold eight- to 10-month-old Angus steers for $1000. The weaned steers tipped the scales at 361kg.
