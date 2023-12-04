Hillock is a 434 hectare (1072 acre) high rainfall grazing powerhouse on Lake Hume with significant sub-divisional potential.
Presented as a mixed grazing enterprise in 15 separate titles, the property is situated 9km from Tallangatta in north-eastern Victoria.
Albury, NSW, based marketing agent James Brown, Ray White Rural, said Hillock may be the best value buy of the year.
"There has been a very limited number of inspections during the auction campaign to date, creating a wonderful buying opportunity for the astute buyer as the vendors are keen to sell on auction day," Mr Brown said.
Hillock is divided into 18 paddocks and is supported by a rigorous fertiliser, weed management and intensive capital works program.
Water is supplied from 20 reliable spring fed dams backed by a 953mm (37.5 inch) average annual rainfall.
The property also has a highly secure, four megalitre water licence from Lake Hume, one of Australia's largest dams.
Improvements include a renovated four bedroom brick homestead and a two stand shearing shed with new sheep yards.
The majority of the property is zoned Rural Activity and has enviable access to major Australian ski resorts including Falls Creeks and Thredbo.
Hillock will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sydney and online on December 14.
Contact James Brown, 0419 333 295, Ray White Rural, Albury.
