Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Recovery time for pastures front of mind for containment pens

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 6 2023 - 6:45am
Matthew Martin, Old Cobran Poll Merinos, Mullengandra and Jim Meckiff, JM Livestock, Wagga Wagga, dicussing watering options in containment pens at the Strategic Feed Budgeting for Sheep Containment workshop. Photo by Helen De Costa
Matthew Martin, Old Cobran Poll Merinos, Mullengandra and Jim Meckiff, JM Livestock, Wagga Wagga, dicussing watering options in containment pens at the Strategic Feed Budgeting for Sheep Containment workshop. Photo by Helen De Costa

A sheep operation that has used containment lots since 2016 says while the setup is an important tool during drought, it can also help maintain pastures in the lead up to lambing.

