Genetic advances in the Killain Angus herd due to in-vitro fertilisation

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) has enabled the Duddy family's Killain Angus, Tamworth, to establish a herd of world-class Angus genetics in a relatively short period.
Richard and Susie Duddy and their sons Ben and Thomas have bred a pure, closed herd of cattle using Schaff Angus Valley (SAV) genetics from North Dakota, and the employment of IVF means they are using the top-of-the-line genes at virtually the same time as SAV.
Mr Duddy said IVF had been practised in the US for a decade or more.
"It's the only way they do embryo transfer now," he said.
And, he added, is the only way cattle breeders access the very best donors because of the hormones and drugs employed in the embryo transplant (ET) system.
The IVF process harvests unfertilised eggs, or oocytes, from the donor cows by a technician with specialised equipment. The oocytes are cleaned, prepared and put in developing fluid, or media, while on the farm. Read more about the game-changing IVF process here
Mr Duddy said Killain had linked with one of the leaders in oocyte harvesting, Vytelle, to harvest oocytes on the farm, and the yield has been impressive.
"Our first lot we harvested we got 489 oocytes which produced 121 viable embryos. In the second harvest, 888 oocytes were collected, with 171 viable embryos as the result," he said.
"The key to Vytelle is the media they use for the oocytes because when we implant the viable embryos into the recipients, we have a low of 50 per cent of pregnancies and a high of 76pc.
Mr Duddy said once the cows are implanted, they are left alone for observation.
"What we do is we just watch them. Anything that comes back into season we then turn around, but we don't preg test for the first three to four months because we don't want to interfere with an embryo," he said.
Harvesting oocytes can occur in young heifers that are not mature enough to be physically joined. Mr Duddy says the oocyte harvest process does not need any drugs so that a female can remain in full production.
"This allows the fast-tracking of the herd's genetic progress.
"You can flush them while they're pregnant up to 90 days, even up to 120 days. So they can bear their own calves while the full sisters and brothers can be born from the recipient cows.
Two dams providing a large amount of IVF genetic material from the SAV herd for Killain are SAV Blackcap May 1416 and SAV Blackcap May 6644.
"They are the two best in our opinion the two best direct daughters of SAV Blackcap May 4136, with more than $US11.8m in progeny sales
Killain has used heavily the world-record-priced SAV America 8018 which sold for $US1.5 million in February 2019.
May 1416 is the dam of SAV Scalehouse 0845, the top-selling bull at the 2021 Schaff Angus Valley sale for US$ 275,000.
"We just did a harvesting program with 20 yearling heifers here that are by SAV America 8018 and SAV Bloodline 9578, that topped the 2020 sale at $US 250,000.
"We have been able to flush daughters of America 8018 and Scalehouse 0845 and that's allowed us to make real genetic progress and we're really excited about what we're going to produce," Mr Duddy said.
"We're at the point where the cattle with embryos that we've been flushing in the last little while are the same genetics, the same cutting-edge genetics as what they're using in the SAV herd.
Killain markets bulls and genetic material, but with the demand for the genetics of the cattle and ongoing herd-building, the nitrogen tank is all but bare, he added.
