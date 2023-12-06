The Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Home/Cropping

Rain turns the tables on summer crop plantings in NSW and Queensland

By Chris Johnson
December 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the Liverpool Plains to Central Queensland, summer crop planting of either sorghum or dryland cotton is ongoing. Picture by Kelly Butterworth
From the Liverpool Plains to Central Queensland, summer crop planting of either sorghum or dryland cotton is ongoing. Picture by Kelly Butterworth

One can only hope that after the big falls across the eastern cropping belt last week, that the Bureau of Meteorology manages to get this week's forecast right, and growers in southern NSW and Victoria escape any significant additional rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.