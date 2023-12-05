The Land
Soil conservation begins with management

By Jamie Brown
December 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Soil scientists Dr John Grant and Gavin Tinning from Southern Cross University and the South East Queensland Northern NSW Innovation hub at Booyong for World Soil Day.
Farming elephants, not cows, is one way to look at biological farming, says ecologist John Grant who relayed a funny story during a World Soil Day farm tour at Booyong.

