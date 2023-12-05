There was a hint of sunshine peeping through the clouds at Braidwood's store cattle sale last Friday, where prices bounced slightly from the previous month's sale.
A total of 360 head of cattle were yarded, with buyers in attendance from Gunnedah, South Western Slopes, and Bega, supported by local competition.
WJ Gibbs and Company livestock agent Greg Darmody, Braidwood, said there was good attendance from prospective buyers on the day.
"The rain brought them out, so that put a pretty good floor in the market and boosted it a bit," Mr Darmody said.
"Most buyers wanted younger, lighter cattle to restock with, and they pushed those levels to higher rates."
Better quality yearling steers weighing 300 to 400 kilograms, made up to 335 cents a kilogram.
Yearling heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg, made to 279c/kg.
Cows were in limited supply, with the better quality breeders selling for 222c/kg.
A pen of mixed-age Angus cows in light condition with young calves at foot made to $1500 a unit.
The feature line of the day was a very good run of 79 Angus yearling steers weighing up to 400kg offered by Wincraden Pastoral Company, Tarago, averaging 298c/kg, and returning $1075.
"It was quite a good increase on what we have been seeing," Mr Darmody said.
"A bit like everywhere else around the state, there was a bit of sunshine in the market."
