Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Update: Quality cropping, grazing country sold before auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Update: The quality 464 hectare (1147 acre) cropping and grazing property Kyntyre has sold before its auction with Colliers Agribusiness scheduled for Wednesday.

