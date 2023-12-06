The Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
University of Wollongong rural end-to-end program funding boost

December 6 2023 - 12:00pm
More places will be available in the University of Wollongong's end-to-end rural medical program. File photo.
An extra 30 medical students will do their studies each year in the University of Wollongong's end-to-end rural medical program as part of a $90 million Australian Government investment.

